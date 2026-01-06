Corporation for Public Broadcasting votes to shut down as PBS, NPR lose federal backing

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the congressionally created body that has financed public radio and television in the United States for almost 60 years, has voted to dissolve after lawmakers withdrew its federal funding. The decision marks a profound turning point for the country’s public media system, leaving hundreds of local stations to confront an uncertain future without their principal source of government support.

In a statement issued on Monday, CPB confirmed that its board of directors had formally approved the organisation’s closure, bringing to a close an institution founded in the late 1960s to ensure universal access to educational, cultural and civic programming.

A formal end after months of winding down The vote codified plans first outlined last year, when Congress moved to strip more than $500 million in annual funding from the organisation. Since then, CPB executives have been steadily distributing remaining funds to public media outlets, effectively emptying the corporation’s reserves as part of an “orderly wind-down”.

Following the loss of federal appropriations, CPB leaders explored the possibility of placing the organisation into hibernation — preserving its legal existence in the event that Congress might later restore funding. That option was ultimately rejected.

In its statement, the corporation warned that remaining dormant could have exposed CPB to “political manipulation or misuse”, undermining the independence of public broadcasting.

“C.P.B.’s final act would be to protect the integrity of the public media system and the democratic values by dissolving, rather than allowing the organization to remain defunded and vulnerable to additional attacks,” Patricia Harrison, the president and chief executive of the corporation, said in a statement.

Origins in the Public Broadcasting Act CPB was established under the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 as a non-profit, non-governmental entity, designed to act as a buffer between political power and editorial decision-making. Its mandate was to promote “programs of high quality, diversity, creativity, excellence and innovation” with a “strict adherence to objectivity and balance”.

Over the decades, the corporation channelled roughly $500 million annually to National Public Radio, Public Broadcasting Service, and around 1,500 locally owned radio and television stations.

Its funding supported a wide range of programming that became fixtures of American cultural life, including children’s series such as Sesame Street, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and Arthur; landmark documentaries from FRONTLINE; science programmes like NOVA; and long-running drama strands on Masterpiece. Federal funds also underpinned the public alert system used to warn audiences of emergencies.

Political pressure and funding rollback The dissolution follows sustained political criticism from Donald Trump and conservative allies, who have accused public broadcasters of ideological bias. During his campaign for a second term, Trump repeatedly called for an end to federal funding for NPR and PBS, arguing that “neither entity presents a fair, accurate or unbiased portrayal of current events to taxpaying citizens”.

Proposals to defund public broadcasting featured prominently in Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint for a future Republican administration. By May last year, Trump had formally urged Congress to act.

“For years taxpayers have been on the hook for subsidizing [NPR and PBS], which spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news’,” the memo said.

In July, a Republican-controlled Congress voted to claw back $1.1 billion that had been earmarked for public broadcasting over the subsequent two years. CPB announced the following month that it would begin shutting down operations, with most of its roughly 100 employees laid off by the end of September. A small number of staff are expected to remain through January 2026 to complete the closure process.

Impact on local and rural stations More than 70% of CPB’s federal funding was distributed directly to local stations, many of them serving rural or underserved communities. Of the 544 public radio and television stations supported by CPB, over half were classified as rural, collectively providing public media access to an estimated 99% of Americans.

Media analysts warn that the funding cuts will disproportionately affect areas already described as “news deserts”, where local newspapers and commercial broadcasters have disappeared. One recent analysis suggests that around 15% of local public stations could be forced to close within three years if alternative funding does not materialise.

The financial shock has prompted a surge in private donations, with public broadcasters reportedly receiving $70 million in what some have described as a wave of “rage-giving”. Whether listener contributions and philanthropic support can replace long-term federal funding, however, remains uncertain.

Cautious optimism amid closure Despite the scale of the setback, CPB’s leadership has struck a note of guarded optimism about the future of public media.

In a statement, Ruby Calvert, chair of the CPB board, described the decision to dissolve as “devastating” but expressed confidence that public broadcasting would endure.

“Yet, even in this moment, I am convinced that public media will survive, and that a new Congress will address public media’s role in our country because it is critical to our children’s education, our history, culture and democracy to do so,” Calvert said.