Correction in prices makes NCR's luxury residential properties attractive: HDFC

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC MD Renu Sud Karnad on Friday revealed that the luxury residential properties in NCR have started to look attractive due to correction in prices, a temporary cut in circle rates by 20% and lower interest rates. This resulted in more and more homebuyers looking at purchasing prime residential properties.

HDFC MD Renu Sud Karnad on Friday revealed that the luxury residential properties in NCR have started to look attractive due to correction in prices, a temporary cut in circle rates by 20% and lower interest rates. This resulted in more and more homebuyers looking at purchasing prime residential properties.

Meanwhile, several banks have recently cut down the interest rates on home loans. HDFC on Wednesday reduced home loans interest rates by 5 basis points to 6.75%. The changes will be effective from 4 March, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points, with effect from March 4, 2021," the lender said. The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers, it mentioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnad said: With a circle rate reduction of 20% in Delhi and home loan rates at a historic low, home buyers are actively looking at buying good quality property.

"With sentiments and confidence returning back, it's possibly the best time to buy a house."

HDFC Home Loans and India Sotheby's International Realty are jointly organising an online property show Delhi Luxury Home Fair 2021 to be held between March 6 and 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The selection of properties on showcase at the Delhi Luxury Home Fair 2021 will comprise coveted properties from Delhi's most sought after markets, Jor Bagh, Vasant Vihar, New Friends Colony and also apartments from select luxury projects of Gurgaon and Noida.

Amit Goyal, Chief Executive Officer, India Sotheby's International Realty said: " Our first home fair in association with India's largest mortgage lender HDFC Home Loans in November 2020, was a big success. This has prompted us to partner with HDFC Home loans, yet again, to bring exclusive benefits for home buyers, including for NRIs." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}