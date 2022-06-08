Cos apply brakes on spending, slash discretionary expenses

Cos apply brakes on spending, slash discretionary expenses2 min read . 12:55 AM IST
- There will be curbs on travel, and joining bonuses will no longer be generous
Firms are tightening their purses and dialling down discretionary spending like offsites, travels and big-budget events, warning of choppy quarters ahead.
Firms are tightening their purses and dialling down discretionary spending like offsites, travels and big-budget events, warning of choppy quarters ahead.
Consulting firms, recruitment companies and headhunters say their clients have informed them that there will be curbs on joining bonuses, and only essential travel will be allowed.
“Companies are on a cautionary mode and have asked teams to be prudent about their expenses. This comes on the back of increasing inflation, high input costs and the unfortunate Ukrainian war," said Navnit Singh, chairman and regional managing director of executive search firm Korn Ferry India. Warning signs are coming in from multinationals in particular. “There are some fears of a possible slowdown in the US, and companies here are being cautious rather than taking a strong knee-jerk reaction later. The Indian economy, though, continues to grow and be resilient at the moment," he added. The pause in expenditure comes in after three-quarters of frenzied hiring that saw IT, ITes, e-commerce and pharmaceutical companies lap up new employees after barely any recruitment due to the pandemic. Candidates were wooed with joining bonuses, the manifold salary jumps and counter offers.
“The euphoria has gone down and, compared to January-February, there is a definite tightening of purses among IT and FMCG companies," said Roopank Chaudhary, partner, Human Capital Solutions for consulting firm Aon India. He noted that companies now prefer video calls over travel and reduce marketing spending.
Deloitte said the pauses are not specific to any one sector. “It is a mixed bag where some companies see no change, some are cautious of a temporary slowdown while those exposed to global markets like the US say they have already factored a dip in their businesses going ahead," said Anandorup Ghose, partner, Deloitte India.
Another consulting firm head said that now for all meetings, clients involve procurement teams so that vendor costs can be brought further down. Kamal Karanth, co-founder of staffing firm Xpheno said, “Discretionary spending on travel and events have come down. Companies have informed us that although hiring requirements continue, the joining bonuses will no longer be generous."