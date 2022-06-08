Cos apply brakes on spending, slash discretionary expenses

“Companies are on a cautionary mode and have asked teams to be prudent about their expenses. This comes on the back of increasing inflation, high input costs and the unfortunate Ukrainian war," said Navnit Singh, chairman and regional managing director of executive search firm Korn Ferry India. Warning signs are coming in from multinationals in particular. “There are some fears of a possible slowdown in the US, and companies here are being cautious rather than taking a strong knee-jerk reaction later. The Indian economy, though, continues to grow and be resilient at the moment," he added. The pause in expenditure comes in after three-quarters of frenzied hiring that saw IT, ITes, e-commerce and pharmaceutical companies lap up new employees after barely any recruitment due to the pandemic. Candidates were wooed with joining bonuses, the manifold salary jumps and counter offers.