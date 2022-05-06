MUMBAI : Top corporate hires are increasingly backing out of job offers at the last minute, upsetting management plans and forcing headhunters to restart search or consider backup options. According to executive search companies, the common reasons cited include counter-offers by the current employer, multiple job offers, and options to work abroad.

CXO dropouts began rising in the last two quarters of 2021, and as long as the hiring frenzy is on, search firms do not think the trend will abate. In fact, those recruiting candidates in levels immediately below CXOs, too, have noticed a similar pattern.

“The dropout rates are reaching unprecedented levels and doesn’t bode well for Indian leaders. Most search firms are grappling with this issue, including keeping backups of backups," said Navnit Singh, chairman and regional managing director, Korn Ferry, India.

Headhunters say they are now asking clients to finalize job offers quickly and shorten notice periods. “We are also pushing clients to negotiate and close quickly and reduce joining periods rather than longish notice periods, as it’s an employee’s market now," said Singh. The notice period for C-suite executives can range between three and four months, while in some cases, like the R&D units of pharma firms, it may be as long as six months.

Sometimes, companies introduce the chosen candidate to their teams and discuss plans with them even before formal joining, only to be disappointed later. Nikhil Sikri, co-founder and chief executive officer of Zolo, said two candidates he had selected for the role of chief technology officer backed out from joining the co-living platform.

“One was introduced to the team; we waited three months for him, and a couple of days before joining, he dropped out. Another dropped out within weeks of accepting the offer. It pushes back plans," Sikri said. “The one who dropped out a few days before his joining date extended his apology over WhatsApp," he added.

When CXO candidates back out, search firms are affected, too. Typically, headhunters earn about a third of their fees when the search starts, the next third when candidates are shortlisted and offers handed out, and the final third when the candidate joins. Fees can go up to 30% of the CXO’s cost-to-company, and therefore, the search firm stands to lose the final tranche unless they come up with another suitable candidate soon.

“Reneging at the CXO level is not a common occurrence, but it has increased during the Great Resignation. They impact clients‘ hiring timelines, thereby increasing the need to stay closer to candidates and keep backup plans," said Pankaj Arora, managing director, Russell Reynolds Associates.

“There is at least a 25% jump in dropouts for candidates who are at a salary of ₹70 lakh and above. It mirrors the junior-level hiring backouts, and in most cases, it is the employer who is managing to retain the employee," said Shiv Agrawal, managing director of ABC Consultants.

Over the last three-four quarters as hiring picked up after two years of covid-19, companies have seen record attrition in IT, startup, fintech and retail sectors. At junior levels, candidates are sometimes wooed by rivals with a 30-50% pay hike and in some cases, more than 70% for a few years of work experience in analytics, IT, machine learning and AI.