India Inc’s hiring worry: CXO recruits are backing out last minute

When CXO candidates back out, search firms are affected, too. Typically, headhunters earn about a third of their fees when the search starts, the next third when candidates are shortlisted and offers handed out, and the final third when the candidate joins. Fees can go up to 30% of the CXO’s cost-to-company, and therefore, the search firm stands to lose the final tranche unless they come up with another suitable candidate soon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}