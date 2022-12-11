Cos in hybrid mode try to track staff location

Although many Indian companies have asked their teams to turn up regularly in offices, many roles continue to operate in hybrid mode. The scrutiny of workers’ whereabouts may increase as the economic slowdown worsens and the negotiation powers of employees weaken. “With the recession, employers are now open to more invasive checks. Companies want to prevent any form of gig or moonlighting and at the same time keep a closer watch on their workforce," said Dhiraj Gupta, chief technology officer at MFilterIt, a fraud detection and prevention company.