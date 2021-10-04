Cos that don’t matter must be out of audit net: Experts

Experts said that in the ideal scenario where businesses use public funds in the right manner, financial statements show a true and fair picture of the affairs of the firm, and due taxes are paid, the reliance on statutory audit may be less. However, in a market where the compliance level is not up to scratch and small firms access public funds, there is a need for an independent auditor to vouch for the quality of their financial statements. However, in the case of small firms with no borrowings and where tax implications are insignificant, statutory audit may not be required.