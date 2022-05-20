NEW DELHI : Rising costs remain a key concern impacting the profitability of cement companies. Dalmia Bharat Ltd has borne the brunt of rising input costs, but a pickup in sales and some improvement in realization helped the firm’s Q4 performance.

“We ended Q4 on a strong and positive note—16% sequential growth in volumes was much stronger than the year-ago period," said Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat.

The company’s sale volume in Q4 was 6.6 million tonnes (mt), while for FY22 it was up 7.3% from the previous fiscal year to 22.2 mt. Revenues in Q4 grew 23.6% sequentially and 7.2% year-on-year.

Dalmia, however, said cost inflation has been intense and the company has not been able to pass on the costs to customers. Volumes grew well, but costs increased by about 20% in FY22, while prices were up only about 3%. As price hikes lagged costs, it earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebidta) for FY22 declined 12.2% from the year earlier. For the quarter Ebitda fell by 11.1% year-on-year.

Dalmia expects cost pressure and margin compression to continue in the first half of FY23. Demand is expected to remain strong, he said.

Cement demand grew 7% in FY22, but Dalmia expects stronger demand this fiscal year, higher than what it was in FY22. “Real estate is growing well. The rural economy is doing better, seen by the pickup in tractor sales and infrastructure capex. Government allocation is higher," he said.

Housing demand is likely to improve, he said, adding that with gross domestic product growth pegged at 6-8% for the next two years, the industry may witness annual demand growth of 8-9%. Companies will have to raise cement prices, but the quantum of price hikes remains to be seen.