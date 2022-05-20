Cost pressures to continue: Dalmia

Dalmia, however, said cost inflation has been intense and the company has not been able to pass on the costs to customers. Volumes grew well, but costs increased by about 20% in FY22, while prices were up only about 3%. As price hikes lagged costs, it earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebidta) for FY22 declined 12.2% from the year earlier. For the quarter Ebitda fell by 11.1% year-on-year.