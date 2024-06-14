Companies
‘Cost relief, improved consumption to boost ad industry in second half of 2024’
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 14 Jun 2024, 10:32 AM IST
SummaryFCB Group India has seen substantial growth by transitioning from regional businesses to larger national agencies, with a double-digit surge in the first quarter of 2024
New Delhi: Advertising agencies are optimistic about the second half of 2024, especially since there has been no change in government at the Centre after the election, said Dheeraj Sinha, chief executive officer, FCB Group India and South Asia.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less