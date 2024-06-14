For instance, if a company has a product like an EV, it doesn’t need to target everyone but only those in a certain geography, etc, while still making the ad interesting. Two or three years ago this was not the case. Most ad agencies were focused on creating personalised ads that felt relevant to each individual while doing this for a larger audience. This was known as "personalisation at scale". They aimed to make their advertising processes more efficient and cost-effective then by using technology to deliver tailored ads quickly and cheaply.