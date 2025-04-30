Companies
Costa Coffee sees India become a top-five market
SummaryFounded in London in 1971, Costa Coffee competes globally with Starbucks and Barista. It entered India in 2005 through a partnership with Devyani International Ltd (DIL), which also operates KFC and Pizza Hut in India.
New Delhi: Despite rising coffee prices and a general slowdown in urban consumption, Costa Coffee will maintain its growth rate in India, expecting the country to become one of its top five markets within the next five years, its top executive said.
