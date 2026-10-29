COTRAV BLACK to debut at AR Rahman’s Mumbai concert on November 1 with exclusive luxury experience for India’s elite

COTRAV BLACK, an ultra-premium live-experiences platform targeting India’s affluent audiences, is set to enter the country’s luxury entertainment market with invite-only VIP enclosures at concerts, sporting events and cultural occasions.

The brand will make its debut at AR Rahman’s concert at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on November 1, 2026. It aims to cater to business leaders, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) seeking exclusive access to live events, personalised hospitality and privacy.

The platform plans to offer private VIP arenas with curated guest lists, providing an alternative to the crowded access points and logistical challenges associated with large-scale live events.

COTRAV BLACK targets India’s affluent concertgoers The launch comes as India’s organised live-events industry continues to expand. The sector grew 44% to ₹14,500 crore in 2025 and is projected to reach ₹19,600 crore by 2028, according to various reports.

However, the growing scale of concerts and other live events has also brought challenges related to crowd management, congestion, access and privacy, particularly for high-profile attendees.

COTRAV BLACK aims to address these concerns by creating exclusive social spaces where guests can enjoy live performances alongside curated company and premium hospitality.

“India’s live entertainment industry is attracting some of the biggest names in music, but the experience of attending these concerts hasn’t kept pace with the scale of the events,” said Vinod Kumar Sah, co-founder and chief technology officer of COTRAV.

Crowd management, privacy and logistics remain important considerations for senior corporate executives and high-profile individuals, Sah said, adding that some potential attendees choose not to attend concerts because of these challenges.

“COTRAV BLACK is our answer to that gap. We are creating an exclusive social setting where the country’s most influential people can enjoy exceptional live performances, surrounded by the right company and the finest hospitality,” he added.

The company aims to make invitations to its events a coveted privilege on India’s entertainment calendar.

Backed by COTRAV’s event management experience COTRAV BLACK is backed by the business group behind COTRAV, a travel management company with more than a decade of experience supporting major events, weddings and concerts.

The new brand will draw on this experience while operating with a distinct identity in the luxury entertainment and lifestyle segment.

Its initial offering will focus on exclusive access and curated hospitality at high-profile events, with the company seeking to build a presence across concerts, sporting occasions and cultural programmes.

Brand partnerships form part of expansion strategy Beyond catering to affluent attendees, COTRAV BLACK plans to develop partnerships with brands, financial institutions and large enterprises seeking to engage with high-value customers and business partners.

The company sees exclusive live-event settings as an opportunity for organisations to build relationships with affluent consumers in a more personalised environment.