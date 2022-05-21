Cotton apron that captures CO2 from air: Know all about this H&M-backed project

Cotton apron that captures CO2 from air: Know all about this H&M-backed project1 min read . 05:31 PM IST
- Scientists developed amine-containing solution that can treat cotton to pull carbon dioxide gas towards it and capture it.
In a unique innovation that paves way for sustainable fashion, H&M-backed researchers developed a technique that processes cotton clothing which captures greenhouse gas from the air. As part of the pilot project, the crew from a Stockholm restaurant is now wearing aprons fashioned out of the same textile.
Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) has developed amine-containing solution that can treat cotton to pull carbon dioxide gas towards it and capture it.
HKRITA CEO Edwin Keh told Reuters that his team had been inspired by techniques used in chimneys of coal-fired power plants to limit emissions.
"Many power plants have to scrub as much carbon dioxide as they can out of the air before the exhaust is released," Keh told Reuters. "We thought 'why don't we try to replicate that chemical process on a cotton fibre".
A T-shirt is able to absorb about a third of what a tree absorbs per day, Keh said. "The (capturing) capacity isn't super high but this is quite inexpensive to produce and quite easy, and we think there are a lot of potential applications."
The aprons in the pilot were produced at a H&M supplier in Indonesia, using the factory's existing equipment for the treatment, Keh said. "It is a fairly simple chemical process."
In the pilot the aprons are after use heated to 30-40 degrees Celsius at which temperature they release the CO2 - into a greenhouse where the gas is taken up by plants.
The textile industry has a large carbon footprint, and hence, large fashion brands are now working toward ensuring that shoppers become more aware of the environmental impact of fast fashion as the global temperature rises.
(With inputs from agencies)