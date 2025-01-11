Companies
Cotton King Govindram Seksaria: The Marwari maven of pre-Independence trade
Summary
- Govindram Seksaria demonstrated that Indian entrepreneurship could compete and excel on the global stage, even under colonial rule.
By the end of the 18th century, India was no longer the world’s cotton capital, as it had been over the previous 1,000 years. However, one Indian was still given the moniker "Cotton King" for his vast influence over the trade.
