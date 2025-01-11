Cotton King Govindram Seksaria: The Marwari maven of pre-Independence trade

Evidence of this is available in a case that came up in the Bombay high court in October 1947—Govindram Seksaria vs Edward Radbone. Details of the case, which refers to a 1938 agreement with a German firm, Francke Werke, A.G., to build an advanced oil refining plant, highlight both his industrial ambitions and his comfort with currencies and contracts. It also exhibits his readiness to challenge colonial authorities. When World War II disrupted the project, he fought a precedent-setting legal battle against the Custodian of Enemy Property over payment terms.