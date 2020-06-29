Home >Companies >News >Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's beauty line: Report
Television personality Kim Kardashian West (Reuters)
Television personality Kim Kardashian West (Reuters)

Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's beauty line: Report

Updated: 29 Jun 2020, 02:28 PM IST Reuters

  • The deal values West's cosmetics company at $1 billion, slightly lower than the $1.2 billion valuation Coty put on West's half sister Kylie Jenner's business
  • The company has a majority stake in Jenner's makeup and skincare line, which it bought last year for $600 million

Coty Inc has agreed to buy a 20% stake in reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's makeup brand KKW for $200 million, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal values West's cosmetics company at $1 billion, slightly lower than the $1.2 billion valuation Coty put on West's half sister Kylie Jenner's business, the report said.

Earlier this month, Coty disclosed that it was in talks with West over a potential collaboration for the beauty line.

The company has a majority stake in Jenner's makeup and skincare line, which it bought last year for $600 million. 

West, who is known for chronicling her life with her sisters on TV's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", launched her own makeup line in 2017, two years after Jenner's successful foray into the beauty industry.

Coty did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment after office hours.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

