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Could Boeing 737 MAX software glitch disrupt navigation feature? Here's what company says on automated flight guidance

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated27 Sep 2026, 07:56 AM IST
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A Boeing 737 MAX 7 taxis at Boeing Field, on March 16, 2018 in Seattle, Washington, after making its first flight. More than eight years after Boeing organized the maiden flight of the 737 MAX 7, the aircraft has won certification, US authorities announced on August 3, 2026.
A Boeing 737 MAX 7 taxis at Boeing Field, on March 16, 2018 in Seattle, Washington, after making its first flight. More than eight years after Boeing organized the maiden flight of the 737 MAX 7, the aircraft has won certification, US authorities announced on August 3, 2026.(AFP)
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Boeing identified a previously undisclosed 737 MAX software glitch that could cause an automated navigation feature to fail during landing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing company documents. This raised concerns about a potential safety risk during landings.

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The glitch, which Boeing acknowledged, hasn’t been publicly disclosed, the report added.

According to the outlet, the glitch emerged from a cockpit software update and can occur when flight crews alter their planned flight path after a missed approach.

In a certain scenario, pilots may have to fly manually without some autopilot functions. That, some industry officials were quoted as saying, could overwork pilots while they are already busy, at low altitude and possibly dealing with situations like bad weather.

Boeing reacts

When reached for comment, Boeing said it informed all 737 operators last month about the software issue under which pilots may not have access to automated flight guidance during a specific landing scenario.

"We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases. Our engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue," Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

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FAA reacts

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was aware of a potential issue in a software update for the flight computers on certain Boeing 737 MAX airplanes and was working closely with Boeing and the airlines.

"The FAA will convene a Corrective Action Review Board and will take immediate action if it identifies a safety concern," the FAA said in a statement.

Boeing under scrutiny

Boeing has been under intense regulatory and safety scrutiny in recent years following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to a worldwide grounding of the aircraft, and after a mid-air cabin panel blowout on a nearly new Alaska Airlines MAX 9.

Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have asked Boeing not to deliver new 737 MAX aircraft equipped with the affected software and instead requested an earlier version, according to WSJ.

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It was not immediately clear how many aircraft are operating with the flawed software, the report said. Boeing, airlines and regulators are assessing the issue and whether it poses a flight-safety concern, it added.

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