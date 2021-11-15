Could Boeing and Airbus make too many jets?

Boeing, which is under a lot of pressure to offload its huge inventory of parked planes, delivered only 27 jets in October. Unending troubles with its 787 Dreamliner mean that more than 100 are sitting on lots. And it is now building more than 20 737 MAX models a month—a rate that is scheduled to be eventually lifted to 50 or more. It makes it difficult to ship out all those accumulated during the almost two years that the plane was grounded. The Chicago-based company has pushed back the timing to deliver the majority of them from end-2022 to end-2023.