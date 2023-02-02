Could the worker shortage be getting worse?
- Latest NFIB employment report shows small firms raising wages and struggling to hire.
Sometimes it seems like everybody on Wall Street is explaining why the economy is going south and the job market will soon follow. But that day has definitely not yet arrived at small U.S. firms, where demand for labor remains historically intense and raises are common. These findings arrive in the latest monthly employment report from the National Federation of Independent Business, due out later today.
