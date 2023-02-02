Home / Companies / News /  Could the worker shortage be getting worse?
Back

Sometimes it seems like everybody on Wall Street is explaining why the economy is going south and the job market will soon follow. But that day has definitely not yet arrived at small U.S. firms, where demand for labor remains historically intense and raises are common. These findings arrive in the latest monthly employment report from the National Federation of Independent Business, due out later today.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout