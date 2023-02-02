Could the worker shortage be getting worse?

Seasonally adjusted, a net 46 percent reported raising compensation, up 2 points from December, and just 4 points below the 49-year record high set in January last year. A net 22 percent plan to raise compensation in the next three months, down 5 points from December. Far more owners are having to increase compensation to compete than are planning to add to that expense with new hires or increased compensation . . . with labor demand remaining strong (as has consumer spending), firms must maintain competitive compensation to retain workers and . . . fill open critical positions. As long as consumers spend, firms will find it profitable to hire.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}