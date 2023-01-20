Luxury fakes litter online portals

While most listings of luxury products do not make it to popular e-commerce platforms, a counterfeiter manages to sneak in every now and then. Take, for instance, the seller who runs ShoesKartel. It is retailing, in its catalogue of hundreds of so-called branded products, such as Adidas’ Neo Entrap’ shoe, which otherwise costs upwards of ₹10,000 for just ₹2,500. When Mint contacted the seller on Whatsapp about the product’s origin, he said these were “imported replicas". The same seller is also selling products on online B2B marketplace IndiaMart. Most of these fakes are making their way from China.