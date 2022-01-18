NEW DELHI: Espire Group plans to invest approximately ₹50 crore to expand its mid-market brand Country Inn Hotels & Resorts over the next two years. The company also owns and operates the high-end property Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore, Rajasthan.

The proposed investments will be used to acquire resorts on lease, hire talent, renovation and modernisation of existing owned resorts, launch of a new five-star luxury boutique brand, and allocation for marketing.

The expansion will be funded through internal accruals, said the company's chief operating officer, Akhil Arora.

"We've decided to revamp all our existing hotels as well as expand the brand which earlier was predominantly restricted to the Uttarakhand region. We will take the brand to more parts of India where the leisure markets are very strong," said Arora.

The company is still looking at various models for this growth which be from acquiring hotels to buying them, wherever feasible. They will also look at leasing hotel properties and then running them. There are plans of having an asset-light model while expanding through hotel management contracts.

This round of expansion in 2022 will be in 12 locations like Goa, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Varanasi, and Vrindavan, among others.

Country Inn currently has four properties which they own in locations in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett, Bhimtal, Haridwar and Kosi - on the Agra highway.

Arora said ₹50 crore will be deployed as and when they take over new hotel properties with an average of ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore expenditure on each property to renovate or build. Eight of their upcoming 12 hotels are expected to open by August this year.

It plans to have a total of 20 hotels in the portfolio by the end of FY23. The most recent addition to its portfolio has been one hotel in Jim Corbett, its second resort in the location.

Espire is owned by Amit Rai who also runs Espire Infrastructure as well as a chain of privately run schools, Radcliffe. Resort brand Country Inn was started in the early 1990s.

According to Gurugram-based hospitality firm Hotelivate, in its 2021 report on Indian hospitality titled 'Trends & Opportunities', India has about 1.44 lakh branded hotel rooms and a proposed inventory supply of 60,273 rooms.

These are in the luxury, upscale, upper mid-market, mid-market and budget segments. While the upscale segment continues to remain the most popular with hotel investors and developers, it is closely followed by the upper mid-market and mid-market segments.

Together these three segments contribute to almost 75% of the new supply that is expected to enter the market over the next five years. Furthermore, in this year's survey, the company said it has observed that a majority of the hotel brands, both international and domestic, are now entering the tier II, III and IV markets, identifying the unaccommodated demand prevalent in these cities. Consequently, 40% of the hotels under active development are in these cities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.