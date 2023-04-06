Course5 to raise $75 mn from Temasek, shelves IPO

Course5 to raise $75 mn from Temasek, shelves IPO1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Course5 Intelligence is in talks with Temasek to raise $75 million after deciding to shelve its IPO plans due to market conditions. The funds will be used for inorganic growth, including expanding to new markets and acquiring adjacent capabilities through acquisitions. The Mumbai-based data analytics firm was looking to raise up to ?600 crore ($80 million) through its IPO and an additional ?60 crore in pre-IPO placements.
Mumbai: Data analytics company Course5 Intelligence is in talks with Singapore’s private investment arm, Temasek, to raise $75 million, following its decision to shelve its listing plans due to muted market conditions, three people in the know said.
