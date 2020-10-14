Coursera launches features to help students gain job relevant skills post covid

Online learning platform Coursera has introduced new features and upgrades that will improve student employability by helping them gain new skills relevant in the post-covid world. These upgraded features build on the free access initiative which was launched in March to give students and faculty free access to Coursera for Campus during pandemic-related closures.

With schools and offices shut nationwide for nearly two months, many Ed tech platforms have been offering free courses and discounts to students in India, but most cater to the K-12 level of students. What makes Coursera different is that its courses are meant for graduate students who are getting ready for the job market and offers certifications from some of the top notch universities in the world including Stanford, Yale and Michigan. The free guided projects provide students a hands-on learning experience to develop job-relevant skills like data analysis, cybersecurity and social media marketing skills.

“The pandemic has been a catalyst for universities to make online learning the core of their student experience," said Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO. “We’ve grown from 30 universities using Coursera for Campus to over 3,700 in just seven months, and these upgrades will help them better deliver for-credit online learning and job-relevant skills for their students."

The company has launched three plans that will help students enhance career-relevant skills. A student plan that will give every university student free access to unlimited guided project for hands-on learning and one course annually. The Basic plan will provides up to 20,000 free student licenses to every university while the Institution plan provides unlimited guided projects and unlimited course enrollments for each student license. It also enables universities to author, grade, and manage for-credit online learning programs with enhanced academic integrity.

“We are finding that many students need their universities to help them develop new skills which covid has accelerated, like digital and data skills. Post-covid is going to be a tougher job market for students and getting credentials from top universities will allow students to differentiate themselves in a tough job market. Also we have found that for faculty members shifting learning online has not been easy, so we want to enable that to happen," said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera.

Universities can help students gain marketable skills with Professional Certificates from industry educators like Google, IBM, Facebook, Intuit, Salesforce, and Amazon.

They will now be able to deliver credit-bearing online learning with advanced academic integrity features while faculty will be able to administer secure, high-stakes exams and detect plagiarism in assignments on Coursera for Campus. Additionally, faculty members will be able to create assessments with any combination of auto-graded multiple choice and manually-graded essay questions. They can privately author questions and randomize them based on learning objective and difficulty level. This feature will roll out widely by the end of the year.

Over the coming months, Coursera will roll out a new curriculum tool that will help faculty curate Coursera content to fill curriculum gaps, teach new specialties, and focus programs on specific disciplines or difficulty levels.

In India, there are 1.3 million students on Coursera for Campus, who have enrolled in over 11.8 million courses.

