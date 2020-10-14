Coursera launches features to help students gain job relevant skills post covid

“We are finding that many students need their universities to help them develop new skills which covid has accelerated, like digital and data skills. Post-covid is going to be a tougher job market for students and getting credentials from top universities will allow students to differentiate themselves in a tough job market. Also we have found that for faculty members shifting learning online has not been easy, so we want to enable that to happen," said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera.