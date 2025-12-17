Coursera to acquire Udemy in $2.5 billion all-stock deal

In a landmark move for the digital education sector, Coursera announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire rival Udemy. The all-stock transaction values the combined entity at approximately $2.5 billion, signaling a major consolidation as the industry pivots toward corporate AI training.

Transaction Terms and Market Reaction Under the terms of the agreement, Udemy shareholders will receive 0.8 shares of Coursera for every share held. The deal implies an acquisition price of approximately $6.35 per Udemy share — a 26% premium over the 30-day average closing price.

Wall Street reacted sharply to the merger news.

Udemy shares surged nearly 28% in intraday trading.

Coursera shares rose approximately 8% as investors weighed the benefits of increased scale.

The merger is expected to close in the second half of next year, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The consolidation comes amid a challenging year for EdTech. Despite the hype surrounding AI, investors have remained skeptical of the sector's growth potential. Prior to the announcement, Udemy shares had declined 35% year-to-date, with Coursera down 7%.

Executives from both firms noted that the combined scale would allow for $115 million in annual cost synergies within 24 months, better positioning the company to withstand competition and pricing pressures in a crowded digital landscape.

Strategic Shift Toward AI The deal marks the end of a long-standing rivalry and reflects a broader industry shift. As the post-pandemic surge in individual consumer enrollment cools, both companies have pivoted toward "Enterprise" clients — selling subscription-based training to corporations and governments.

By combining forces, the new entity aims to dominate the "reskilling" market. Key focus areas include:

Generative AI: Integrating Udemy's massive marketplace of independent instructors with Coursera’s university-backed credentials to create a comprehensive AI literacy platform.

Software Development & Data Science : Capturing corporate demand for technical workforce training.

Revenue Stability: Moving away from one-off course sales in favor of predictable, high-margin enterprise subscriptions. In July, Coursera had appointed Ashutosh Gupta as Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific.

"His understanding of public-private partnerships and track record of scaling regional businesses will be critical as we help institutions across the region navigate rapid change and prepare their communities for an AI-driven future," Karine Allouche, General Manager, Enterprise, Coursera had said.