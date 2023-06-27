Coursera spices up courses with gen AI

New Delhi: American edtech firm Coursera is intensifying its efforts to cater to the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI courses in local languages, and aims to offer more personalized and interactive online courses by leveraging these tools, for global as well as Indian subscribers, said a senior company executive.

While Coursera expands its AI-focused offerings, with the inclusion of programmes like ChatGPT Teach-Out from the University of Michigan and AI for Good Specialization from DeepLearning.AI, it also plans to launch an AI-assisted course builder to help human authors develop new courses with just a few prompts, said Coursera’s chief operating officer Shravan Goli in an interview during his recent visit to India.

The course builder will use generative AI to auto-generate the course structure, descriptions, readings, assignments, tags, glossaries and recommendations for relevant public content, such as videos available on the Coursera platform. This entire process would be completed in just “about five minutes", he added. “You can even record your own video and upload it."

Goli said it will be launched as a pilot with select educator partners later this year.

The firm is also planning to launch a generative AI-powered virtual coach, which can answer questions and share a personalized feedback, as well as providing quick video lecture summaries and resources such as recommended clip and eventually, support learners with career guidance or preparing for interviews, he said.

Furthermore, to help companies and educational institutions across smaller towns to access the courses in local languages, it plans to use machine learning-powered translation tools to introduce over 2,000 courses in seven languages in a few months. “If we were to translate these courses using humans, it would have cost us $10,000-13,000 per course, but with AI-powered, cloud-based translation services, the cost is reduced to just $25-30 per course," he said.

The firm reaped the rewards of a surge in online activities during the pandemic, capitalizing on the continued focus by corporates on digital transformation and automation, to facilitate learning opportunities and upskilling of employees. More than 21 million new learners joined the platform in 2022, propelling its revenue to $523.8 million, up 26% from $415.3 million a year ago.

During the announcement of its fourth quarter and 2022 financial results, chief executive officer Jeff Maggioncalda said it was important for every individual, in every profession, to keep learning to stay relevant. This includes educators who find themselves impacted by generative AI models and tools, Goli acknowledged said.

“Educators have to adapt to this shorter changing model of teaching and learning and leverage the technology (generative AI) to deliver a greater better experience."

Coursera is thus expecting AI and generative AI to be the next growth drivers around the world including India. The gross enrolment ratio (GER), which basically defines access to higher education is only about 27% in India. Hence, the Indian government’s GER target of 50% by 2030 spells good news for Coursera since the country is the online education firm’s second-largest market outside the US, and also one of its fastest-growing markets, according to Goli. “Since the pandemic, we added almost 15 million learners on the platform. And we also have the highest number of enrollments -- almost 42 million enrollments. About 183 million people in the age group of 15 to 64 are going to be added to the workforce in India," he explained.

“The appetite for learning and growing, and this is one big trend underscored in the Future of Jobs Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) with whom we partnered (the other data collaborators being LinkedIn and Indeed). Employers are now looking for human skills. And it boils down to adaptability, flexibility, leadership, etc.," Goli explained.

For instance, six months ago, AI was only impacting low-skilled jobs. Now, it’s impacting a lot of the white-collar jobs, and almost half of the white-collar jobs are exposed to AI in at least 50% of their work, Goli said, citing reports from the University of Pennsylvania and WEF. Employers are looking for people who can adapt to generative AI and have a lot of soft skills, he said, adding, “As much as AI can learn, it’s not human. That’s where we’re calling for human skills-- emotional skills, creative thinking, problem solving, etc. This illustrates is that if you are a learner, you are going to adapt yourself to the changing landscape."

But do employers value online certifications? According to Goli, about 92% of employers in India trust these micro credentials because they’re coming from the best universities in the world, and about 96% of students in India believe that industry microcredentials will help them land a job, and retain it. Goli concluded that going forward, “employers will have to adapt more skills-based hiring and not just degree-based hiring right".