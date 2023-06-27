Coursera spices up courses with gen AI

Coursera spices up courses with gen AI1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Coursera is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI)-focused offerings, including the use of generative AI for personalised and interactive courses and an AI-assisted course builder. The edtech firm is also planning to launch a generative AI-powered virtual coach, which can answer questions and share personalised feedback. To help companies and educational institutions access courses in local languages, it plans to use machine learning-powered translation tools to introduce over 2,000 courses in seven languages. Coursera is expecting AI and generative AI to be the next growth drivers around the world including India.
New Delhi: American edtech firm Coursera is intensifying its efforts to cater to the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI courses in local languages, and aims to offer more personalized and interactive online courses by leveraging these tools, for global as well as Indian subscribers, said a senior company executive.
