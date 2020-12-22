Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Court accepts closure report against Jet Airways' promoter
The cash-strapped Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019

Court accepts closure report against Jet Airways' promoter

1 min read . 03:54 PM IST PTI

  • The order came a day after the Bombay High Court rejected a plea of the ED, which is also probing the case, to intervene into the matter
  • The MRA Marg police here in February this year registered a case against the Jet Airways, Goyal and his wife on charges of cheating and criminal beach of trust

A metropolitan court here on Tuesday accepted the closure report filed by Mumbai police in a cheating case against Jet Airways, which has been grounded since April last year, its promoter Naresh Goyal and his wife.

A metropolitan court here on Tuesday accepted the closure report filed by Mumbai police in a cheating case against Jet Airways, which has been grounded since April last year, its promoter Naresh Goyal and his wife.

The order came a day after theBombay High Court rejected a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the case, to intervene into the matter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The order came a day after theBombay High Court rejected a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the case, to intervene into the matter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Earlier, a similar plea by the ED had been rejected by the metropolitan court and a sessions court here.

The MRA Marg police here in February this year registered a case against the Jet Airways, Goyal and his wife on charges of cheating and criminal beach of trust, on a complaint filed by city-based Akbar Travels India Private Limited (ATIPL).

The ATIPL alleged that they were cheated of 46 crore by the Goyals.

The police filed the closure report in March, saying they have not found any evidence of the complainant being cheated.

The ATIPL later filed a petition against the closure.

However, a chief metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday rejected the petition of the ATIPL and accepted the police's closure report.

ATIPL's lawyer Dharmesh Joshi said they will decide on future course of action after going through the detail order.

The ED is also conducting a probe against the Goyals and the severely indebted Jet Airways under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The cash-strapped Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.