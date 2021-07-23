Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart seeking revocation of a single judge's decision to allow an antitrust probe against them to continue.
The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations that the two companies promote select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and use deep discounts to stifle competition.
More details awaited
