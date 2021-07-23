Karnataka High Court dismisses Amazon, Flipkart plea against antitrust probe

Karnataka High Court dismisses Amazon, Flipkart plea against antitrust probe1 min read . 11:18 AM IST
The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations that the two companies promote select sellers on their e-commerce platforms
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations that the two companies promote select sellers on their e-commerce platforms
Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart seeking revocation of a single judge's decision to allow an antitrust probe against them to continue.
Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart seeking revocation of a single judge's decision to allow an antitrust probe against them to continue.
The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations that the two companies promote select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and use deep discounts to stifle competition.
The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations that the two companies promote select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and use deep discounts to stifle competition.
More details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!