Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Karnataka High Court dismisses Amazon, Flipkart plea against antitrust probe

Karnataka High Court dismisses Amazon, Flipkart plea against antitrust probe

Premium
The CCI show-cause notice was sent to Amazon in June
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Livemint

The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations that the two companies promote select sellers on their e-commerce platforms

Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart seeking revocation of a single judge's decision to allow an antitrust probe against them to continue.

Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart seeking revocation of a single judge's decision to allow an antitrust probe against them to continue.

The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations that the two companies promote select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and use deep discounts to stifle competition.

The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations that the two companies promote select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and use deep discounts to stifle competition.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

More details awaited

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex opens marginally lower; L&T and Bajaj Finance top losers

Premium

Bajaj Auto exports its way out of a slump

Premium

Carlyle may not play ball in contentious deal for PNB Housing

Premium

Zomato IPO delivered record fees for bankers

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!