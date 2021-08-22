Court documents reveal Google deals to ensure Play Store dominance

New Delhi: Documents as part of gaming giant Epic Games’ antitrust lawsuit against Google have revealed the allegations the game maker made against Google. Amongst them are allegations that Google struck deals with other companies in order to ensure the Google Play Store’s dominance on the app ecosystem.

California judge, James Donato, had ordered the Epic’s lawsuits to be made available in an unredacted form, and Marketwatch editor, Jeremy Owens, found evidence of such moves from Google.

The documents show that Google signed deals with companies like Motorola and LG in the past, promising to share part of its search revenue from their devices. In return, the companies agreed not to pre-load their phones with app stores. It also signed such deals with wireless carriers in the US, offering them 20-25% of the 30% Play Store fees it charges developers for in-app purchases.

The company also had an agreement called “Project Hug", under which it offered special deals to large companies who pay its 30% app store fees.

“Google has reached preferential deals with major mobile app developers, such as Activision Blizzard, as part of an initiative Google originally called Project Hug and now refers to as the Apps and Games Velocity Programs," the lawsuit states.

“These deals allow Google to keep its monopolistic behavior publicly unchallenged. But Epic is not interested in any side deals that might benefit Epic alone while leaving Google’s anti-competitive restraints intact; instead, Epic is focused on opening up the Android ecosystem for the benefit of all developers and consumers," the suit added.

Epic Games’ battle against Google and Apple began in August last year, when the two platform giants removed the company’s hit game Fortnite from their app stores. The gaming giant, like tens of thousands of developers worldwide, have claimed that the 30% commissions Google and Apple charge developers is anticompetitive and predatory.

