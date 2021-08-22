Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Court documents reveal Google deals to ensure Play Store dominance

Court documents reveal Google deals to ensure Play Store dominance

Premium
Google also had an agreement called “Project Hug”, under which it offered special deals to large companies who pay its 30% app store fees.
2 min read . 02:47 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from mint_print )

  • The documents show that Google signed deals with firms like Motorola and LG, promising to share part of its search revenue from their devices
  • It also signed such deals with wireless carriers in the US, offering them 20-25% of the 30% Play Store fees it charges developers for in-app purchases

New Delhi: Documents as part of gaming giant Epic Games’ antitrust lawsuit against Google have revealed the allegations the game maker made against Google. Amongst them are allegations that Google struck deals with other companies in order to ensure the Google Play Store’s dominance on the app ecosystem. 

New Delhi: Documents as part of gaming giant Epic Games’ antitrust lawsuit against Google have revealed the allegations the game maker made against Google. Amongst them are allegations that Google struck deals with other companies in order to ensure the Google Play Store’s dominance on the app ecosystem. 

California judge, James Donato, had ordered the Epic’s lawsuits to be made available in an unredacted form, and Marketwatch editor, Jeremy Owens, found evidence of such moves from Google.

California judge, James Donato, had ordered the Epic’s lawsuits to be made available in an unredacted form, and Marketwatch editor, Jeremy Owens, found evidence of such moves from Google.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The documents show that Google signed deals with companies like Motorola and LG in the past, promising to share part of its search revenue from their devices. In return, the companies agreed not to pre-load their phones with app stores. It also signed such deals with wireless carriers in the US, offering them 20-25% of the 30% Play Store fees it charges developers for in-app purchases.

The company also had an agreement called “Project Hug", under which it offered special deals to large companies who pay its 30% app store fees.

“Google has reached preferential deals with major mobile app developers, such as Activision Blizzard, as part of an initiative Google originally called Project Hug and now refers to as the Apps and Games Velocity Programs," the lawsuit states. 

“These deals allow Google to keep its monopolistic behavior publicly unchallenged. But Epic is not interested in any side deals that might benefit Epic alone while leaving Google’s anti-competitive restraints intact; instead, Epic is focused on opening up the Android ecosystem for the benefit of all developers and consumers," the suit added.

Epic Games’ battle against Google and Apple began in August last year, when the two platform giants removed the company’s hit game Fortnite from their app stores. The gaming giant, like tens of thousands of developers worldwide, have claimed that the 30% commissions Google and Apple charge developers is anticompetitive and predatory.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Afghanistan under the Taliban—what’s next?

Premium

What Biden can still save in Afghanistan

Premium

What to look out for when you put your money in IPOs

Premium

Tax refunds for exporters: Will the new scheme help?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!