Court orders Valve to turn over sales data to Apple

The actual inception of the dispute between Epic and Apple began in August 2020 when Epic unveiled a cheaper Fortnite in-app payment system as an alternative to Apple's. While Apple charged a 30% fee on in-app purchases, Epic decided to charge only a 10% fee. In response, Apple immediately removed Fortnite from its App Store, claiming that as Epic had bypassed the 30% fee, it had violated Apple's Developer Guidelines which were in place to protect its customers and applied to all app developers indiscriminately. Following this, Epic released a 'Nineteen Eighty Fortnite' promo, which parodied Apple's famous 1984 advertisement, based on the eponymous George Orwell novel, promoting the Macintosh. Additionally, Epic filed a 65-page complaint against Apple at U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Interestingly enough, all of this happened within the span of the same day, showing that Epic was well-prepared for when Apple inevitably took action against their payment system.