Court restrains sale, circulation of Vijaypat Singhania's autobiography

On Thursday, a vacation bench of Justice S P Tavade heard Raymond's plea and passed an order restraining further sale, distribution and circulation of the book. The company sought the HC to restrain the publishers, Macmillan Publishers Pvt Ltd, from further distributing, selling or making available the book. The petition, filed through advocates Kartik Nayar, Rishab Kumar and Krish Kalra, claimed Vijaypat Singhania and the publishers had breached an April 2019 order issued by the sessions court in Thane district by which an injunction was issued on release of the autobiography. “The high court and the Thane sessions court had passed several orders between February 2019 and April 2019 restraining Vijaypat Singhania from publishing or releasing his autobiography," Nayar said.

