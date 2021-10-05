India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has so far not received the emergency use approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) but is likely to do so soon.

An expert panel of the global health body is meeting on Tuesday to decide on, among other things, Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin getting the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) authorisation, according to documents detailing the committee's agenda for the meeting and the assessment status of pending applications for vaccine candidates.

The WHO document mentions the status of Covaxin’s assessment by the WHO as “ongoing" and the decision date as “October 2021".

The Strategic Advisory Group of Expert on Immunization (SAGE) will be conducting a meeting on Tuesday regarding the EUL to Covaxin.

The World Health Organization has only included six Covid-19 vaccine candidates in its EUL. These are the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine—which is being manufactured as Covishieldby the Serum Institute of India—the Moderna jab and the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

