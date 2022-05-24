Covaxin clinical trials to resume in the US as FDA lifts halt

US FDA has finally lifted the pause on 2/ 3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the USA, Ocugen Inc, Bharat Biotech’s partner for the jab in the USA and Canada, said in a statement. US Food and Drug Administration in April decided to halt the clinical trials temporarily after the WHO observed deficiencies in Covaxin manufacturing plants in India.

