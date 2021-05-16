Covaxin effective against coronavirus strains found in India, UK: Bharat Biotech

Covaxin is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available in the country.

Indigenously developed Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine - COVAXIN, has produced neutralising titres (concentration) against all key emerging variants tested, including the B.1.617 and B.1.1.7, first identified in India and the United Kingdom, the vaccine manufacturer informed on Sunday.

Bharat Biotech joint managing director Suchitra Ella cited a study published in peer-reviewed medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

It however added that despite this reduction, neutralizing titre levels with B.!.617 remain above levels expected to be protective.

"No difference in neutralization between B.1.1.7 (first found in the UK) and vaccine strain (D614G) was observed," Bharat Biotech added.

These findings are from a study conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology - India Council of Medical Research.

As per the Union Health Ministry, a total of 18,22,20,164 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.