Covaxin has been directly supplied to 18 states since May 1: Bharat Biotech

Covaxin has been directly supplied to 18 states since May 1: Bharat Biotech1 min read . 06:59 AM IST
Covaxin is one of the two vaccines being manufactured in India currently and has been developed by Bharat Biotech in association with ICMR
Bharat Biotech has informed that the firm has been supplying its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin directly to 18 states since May 1.
"Covaxin has been directly supplied to 18 states since May 1st. Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our vaccine. Get yourself and your loved ones vaccinated," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.
The pharma firm also appealed to people to vaccinate themselves and their family members.
Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam are among the 18 states where the company has been supplying the vaccines directly.
The other states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Telangana
Covaxin is one of the two vaccines being manufactured in India currently and has been developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.
