ICMR pushes Bharat Biotech to launch coronavirus vaccine by 15 August

The trials are slated to be conducted at 12 institutes--All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna and Delhi, Gillukar Multispeciality Hospital in Nagpur, Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital in Odisha, Jeevan Rekha Hospital in Belgaum, King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, PGIMS in Rohtak, Prakhar Hospital in Kanpur, Rana Hospital and Trauma Center in Gorakhpur, Redkar Hospital and Research Centre in Goa, and SRM Hospital & Research Centre in Tamil Nadu.