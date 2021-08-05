OPEN APP
New Delhi: Bharat Biotech manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Thursday received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance from the Hungarian authorities.

"Another milestone in our account as COVAXIN® receives GMP certificate from Hungary. This marks the 1st EUDRAGDMP compliance certificate received by Bharat Biotech from European regulatory. #BharatBiotech #COVAXIN #covaxininhungary," tweeted Bharat Biotech.


The approval was received from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition Hungary certifying the GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin.

With this approval, Bharat Biotech achieved another significant milestone in innovating and manufacturing vaccines at global quality standards and moving forward in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, read Bharat Biotech statement.

The certificate of GMP is now listed on the EudraGMDP database, which is the database of the European Community of manufacturing authorizations and certificates of the good manufacturing practice.

Bharat Biotech also intends to submit documentation for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in several additional countries worldwide.

"The recognition complements our commitment to driving world-class innovation and being a frontrunner in the research and development of vaccines," read the company's statement.

Covaxin is among the four vaccines approved by India's drug regulator and is being used in the nationwide inoculation drive. The other three are Covishield by AstraZeneca, Sputnik V by Russia's Gamaleya Institute and a Moderna's vaccine.

