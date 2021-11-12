Covaxin shows 65.2% efficacy in phase 3 clinical trials: Bharat Biotech

With more than 150 million doses manufactured, supplied, and with an excellent safety and efficacy profile, Covaxin is a major contributor to the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said in the statement. Covaxin is also currently being evaluated in controlled clinical trials in children 2-18 years of age, with results available during Q4 2021. Bharat Biotech is poised to achieve its goal of an annualized capacity of 1.0 billion doses of Covaxin by the end of 2021.

