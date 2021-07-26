Ocugen’s claims of seeking an EUA in February seemed ill-planned, if not daring, said an official from a leading vaccine company. The person did not want to be named. The company was seeking approval for an old vaccine platform in the US at a time it was becoming clear that the mRNA vaccine platforms of Pfizer and Moderna had better trial data. Ocugen’s India partner, Bharat Biotech, did not have the required data to seek approval from the FDA. For example, Bharat Biotech did not have peer-reviewed data of its phase 3 trials, one of the requirements by the USFDA for a “master file" submission for approval for a EUA. It is still in the process of getting its phase 3 studies published in a peer-reviewed journal. All the three companies that received an EUA from the FDA to date (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J) had trials conducted in the US, a default requirement by the US regulator. Bharat Biotech had no such trials registered in the US.

