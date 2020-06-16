Covid-19 accelerates technology-led home buying, renting in India

NEW DELHI : Video walk-throughs, digital inspection, e-launches of projects are gaining momentum as real estate firms and start-ups use digital technology to offer some push to residential sales, when the sector has been deeply impacted by the covid-19 crisis and lockdowns.

As buying and moving homes become tougher in the current situation, with physical site visits impossible, a bunch of real estate startups are trying to leverage the handicaps by offering tech-led solutions to prospective tenants and buyers.

“Video walk-throughs have been gaining steam in India for the past 2-3 months. One could certainly shortlist on call, but finalizing on call is a big leap here. While the concept is being practised in most developed countries, in India it was still in a nascent stage and looked like a far-fetched reality," says Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief technology officer, NoBroker.com.

A tech-enabled real estate platform, Nobroker started testing video walkthroughs in March-end and got positive feedback from owners and tenants. Videos of the properties are uploaded on their website where prospective tenants and buyers can check them out and then do video calls to discuss and close the deal.

While it saves time for tenants, for buyers, online video walkthroughs are a way to shortlist and weed out properties they do not like.

Nobroker, which in April raised $30 million in a Series D round backed by General Atlantic, has noticed a spike in clicks for properties that have a video as they give a better estimation about the size, area and what the property actually looks.

“NoBroker is making the entire real-estate transaction journey seamless with the help of technology. The huge amount of data we generate on the platform helps us to use Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence leading to faster closures and customized offerings for every customer," Gupta added.

These tech solutions come handy at a time when residential sales are at a low. Developers are relying more on online sales and trying to bring in customers through digital platforms.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd recently launched two projects in the city on its portal. Managing director Ashish Puravankara said prospective buyers can engage in a live webinar to discover the price of the project and then book online.

Mumbai-based Xanadu Realty has been building a technology interface to enable sales and aims to provide buyers a virtual tour of the development of the property and the neighbourhood, which is similar to a face-to-face interaction.

It is using a mix of virtual reality, automation and analytics to provide customers with a seamless experience of the property. This is done through an integrated Virtual Sales Experience Platform which Xanadu has adopted for use across all their ongoing projects, said Samujjwal Ghosh, director – brand & marketing, Xanadu Realty.

“Over the last 30 days, we have conducted over 6,300 interactions with potential customers across Mumbai, both residential as well as commercial real estate in the affordable, aspirational and luxury categories across 7 developer brands," claims Ghosh.

The 6,300 video calls have resulted in selling over 100 units in a month across Mumbai.

“What has changed is the simple reason to buy now, the perception of a real estate asset, ticket size evaluation by customers, short-term cash-flow implications and the process of buying – which has now exclusively gone digital" said Ghosh.

Similarly, Mumbai-based MultiLiving, a real estate platform backed by Lodha Ventures is creating a rental housing ecosystem through technology.

“Leveraging Machine Learning (ML), we have been able to suggest the best location for a customer rather than seeking information on location, societies and other traditional parameters as done previously. This has been possible due to an AI- powered chatbot on our platform that gives an insight into what may best suit the customer," said Pankaj Singh, CEO and founder, MultiLiving Technologies.

Currently present in Mumbai, MultiLiving uses ML-AI-driven algorithms for helping customers choose their ideal home. Virtual reality is used for virtual walk-ins while ML-based data analytics on more than 250,000 residential rental agreements in Mumbai drives their price discovery model which helps to predict the ideal pricing of a home.

“We have been able to get more than 130 deals since we launched our tech-enabled digital platform in mid May," Singh added.

Madhurima Nandy contributed to the story.

