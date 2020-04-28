Intense spread of Covid – 19 virus in the top 100 districts of the country could adversely impact 50% of the passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market, during the current fiscal, said ratings agency Crisil in a note on Tuesday. Vehicle manufacturers had to shut factories and showrooms for several days to comply with government directives aimed at curbing the spread of pandemic.

According to the ratings agency, top 100 districts account for 62% of passenger vehicle sales in volume terms, with 41% coming from the top 40 districts alone. In comparison, top 100 districts account for only 45% two-wheeler sales and top 40 districts for just 26%.

“Our analysis of automobile retail sales pattern and spread of Covid-19 across districts in India shows that the level of risk for two-wheeler and passenger vehicles segments is considerably different in ‘very high impact’ districts, or districts where both automobile sales intensity and Covid-19 infection are significantly high. These districts account for 50% of passenger vehicles sales in the country. In case normal business activity does not resume in these districts after the first week of May, half of passenger vehicles sales will be at ‘very high risk’," the report further noted.

Analysts at the rating agency also wrote that even after the lockdown is lifted, passenger vehicle sales will remain muted as consumers are unlikely to flock to the dealerships, shopping malls and markets due to the fear of infection for an extended period.

Most of the automobile manufacturers are yet to start production of vehicle even after the central and the state authorities decided to ease the lock down situation in some of the areas not identified as hotspots or containment zones. Auto makers need the entire ecosystem of suppliers and dealerships to function to start manufacturing operations.

“Players in the industry will have to devise a strategy after carefully considering their product portfolios, sales distribution by district and dealership presence – all of which are key to pushing volumes in this scenario. Prioritisation of districts on the basis of opportunities and risks will be the new matrix to work on," said Hemal N Thakkar, associate director, Crisil Research.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated