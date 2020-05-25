Covid-19 dislocation may lead to cleanup of PE sector: Everstone co-founder

In our view, IT and healthcare sectors will get a disproportionate level of focus from PE firms in the current environment. No matter what company you are, what product or service you have, going digital is going to be an imperative. We think that IT services companies that are natively digital, which help other companies go digital and maintain their digital presence, present a massive growth industry. Within the IT services industry, we believe that another crucial area of focus is cyber security. As the companies put more of their data on cloud or engage more with their customers in a digital mode, the next leg of growth will come through cyber security. Given the acute focus covid-19 has brought to healthcare in general, we feel that private equity will also be focused on making investments in the sector – across pharma, services and devices.