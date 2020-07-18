Covid-19: Five-star hotels plan to deliver luxury dining and bar to your homes

MUMBAI: Would you want to savour the Cigara Boregi from Taj Mahal Tower's specialty restaurant Souk? Or would you like to have Pesto Zoodles from The St. Regis, a five-star hotel in south Mumbai's Worli?

Whatever your choice may be, these five-star hotels are ready to deliver their signature recipes and dishes from their award-winning restaurants to your dining room. You also have the option of washing it down with drinks from their bar.

And there are more restaurants to order from--from The Oberoi, The Marriott, ITC and The Lalit among others.

As covid-19 pandemic deals a ₹6 lakh crore blow to the hotels and hospitality industry, it is finding ways to sustain itself, curating offers for not only its loyal customer base but also attempting to win new customers over.

For Khushnooma Kapadia, Area Director Marketing, South Asia, Marriott International, its home delivery service Marriott on Wheels has seen very positive growth and is providing the hotel with a steady, intermediary revenue stream in the current times.

"We launched “Marriott on Wheels" in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kochi, Kolkata & Ahmedabad to name a few. This service is currently available in over 55 hotels, with more properties initiating and joining this service delivery platform. We are seeing a very positive growth in demand and we would be adding more verticals to this delivery platform its expands into corporate outdoor catering services, Bento Boxes and Grab & Go meal options," says Kapadia.

At the Lalit, it’s not about numbers anymore but tackling the new norm and building customer confidence.

"In the new norm we have to keep on trying as some things will work and some may not," says Gaurav Mishra, General Manager, Marketing & Communications, The Lalit.

The hotel has started Chef on Call and Bartender on Call for its patrons – wherein, they can savour delicacies and delicious cocktails in the comfort and hygiene of their homes.

For an enhanced food and beverage experience, the hotel is providing Home Delivery and Grab & Go options through Food Trucks parked at the hotel Porch in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"We have even started Ayurvedic consultation and Salon at Home experiences for our guests, to ensure we reach out to them if they can’t come to us. Besides this we are also open to offer space in our premises to corporates who are looking for space on a short term basis," says Mishra.

Last month Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which owns the Taj hotels, announced the launch of its online food delivery platform called Qmin, to be launched on 25 July.

Consumers can use the platform to order food from eight restaurants in Mumbai including Golden Dragon and Souk from Taj Mahal Palace; Thai Pavilion and Trattoria from President; and Ming Yang from Taj Lands’ End, among others.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said, “This addition will augment the group’s food and beverage offerings leveraging a digital platform to address growing consumer demand for online gourmet food delivery services. Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourmet Qmin Shop with delicatessen-based food choices. Taj has been home to our guests for more than a century. With the launch of Qmin, we bring Taj to their homes."

All these hotels have signed up with online food delivery platform Swiggy and Zomato for delivery.

