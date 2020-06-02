Consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has donated over 74000 RT-PCR covid-19 testing kits worth ₹13 crore to help ramp up testing of patients in the country, the company said today.

RT-PCR stands for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction.

While the govt of Maharashtra, has received about 28,800 RT-PCR testing kits, the Indian Council of Medical Research has received 20,160 kits and Metropolis Labs and Apollo Hospitals have been given 8088 kits and 17,280 kits, respectively.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever Limited said, “Sufficient supply of testing kits and other medical equipment will help frontline warriors competently tackle the covid-19 virus. This will not only allow for free testing in critical regions, but also accelerate the process of testing asymptomatic patients."

This contribution comes a week after HUL announced that is is donating 29 ventilators worth ₹3 crore to government hospitals in Maharashtra.

Last month, HUL had also donated 5000 sets of PPEs, 20,000 N95 masks, 2,00,000 gloves, 112 pulse oximeter and 28 oxygen concentrators worth ₹2 crore to the Maharashtra Public Health Department.

“HUL is also extending product donation and other support across India around its manufacturing locations and offices in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a press statement.

The maker of Surf Excel has committed ₹100 crore towards helping India fight the covid-19 pandemic and is also supporting around six lakh migrant labour families with food kits and essential hygiene and nutrition products post-lockdown to help fight Covid-19.

HUL also partnered with UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) and BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to create public awareness campaign on social distancing and personal hygiene to prevent Covid-19.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated