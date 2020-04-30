Covid-19 impact: Austerity at RIL, Mukesh Ambani to forgo compensation

MUMBAI: The covid-19 pandemic and the consequent nationwide lockdown has ravaged businesses and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's largest company by market capitalisation, is also feeling the heat.

To mitigate the impact on business, billionaire Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director RIL, has decided to forgo his entire compensation of ₹15 crore till the pandemic abates.

Ambani's compensation has remained frozen at ₹15 crore since 2009 as he had tried to set a personal example for moderation in managerial compensation.

Effective 1 April, the company's board of directors, executive directors and senior leaders will forgo 30-50% of their compensation.

RIL has taken these austerity measures as its hydrocarbons business has been severely hit due severe erosion of demand for energy.

"The hydrocarbons business has been adversely impacted due to reduction in demand for refined products and petrochemicals. This has put pressure on the business necessitating optimisation and cost reduction across all fronts," said Hital R Meswani, executive director and member of board at RIL, in an internal note to the company's staff.

"Our employees in hydrocarbons with compensation in excess of ₹15 lakh per annum will have a 10% reduction in fixed pay. Employees earning less than 15 lakh will have no reduction in compensation," Meswani added.

Annual cash bonus and performance linked incentives, normally paid in the first quarter, have also been deferred.

