Covid-19 impact: Franklin Templeton shuts down 6 yield oriented credit funds

Mumbai: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund in India on Thursday announced shutting down of six of its yield oriented managed credit funds owing to the severe illiquidity and redemption pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We explored all the possibilities to save the interest of investors after careful analysis we have arrived at this decision. This is to ensure orderly and equitable exit of investors without having to sell in the illiquid market," said Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton - India in a select media call.

The funds include -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Credit Risk Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Ultra Short Term Bond Plan and Income Opportunities Fund. The total assets under management (AUM) of these funds is ₹25856 crore.

However this action is limited to these six funds and the other equity, debt and hybrid – are unaffected by this decision.

"This action is limited to these funds which have material direct exposure to the higher yielding, lower rated credit securities in India that have been most impacted by the ongoing liquidity crisis in the market," said Franklin Templeton in a press statement.

"Details of the winding up process will be communicated to existing unit holders of the funds impacted by this decision at the earliest.," said Franklin Templeton.

Sapre clarified that the payment will be made in a staggered manner to investors, based on realisation of funds from the bond issuers and through sale of portfolio.

However, the first set of payments will be made to their borrowers and then the investors.

"So far in the past couple of months these funds have generated ₹29,500 crore. Out of which ₹21,000 crore were raised through selling paper which was AA and below rated paper. We had a committed borrowing line of ₹5000 crore from banks which we had to rely on heavily," said Sapre.

Admitting that this would impact the investor confidence in the fund house, Sapre said that this extraordinary decision was taken due to the severe liquidity and redemption pressures being faced by the industry due to Covid-19 related pandemic and lockdown.

"Quick and decisive action was very important at this juncture," said Sapre.

Sapre added that the impact of pandemic will be long lasting on bond markets.

"Any measures to infuse liquidity has gone to only better rated papers in the two TLTRO windows," said Sapre. This allowed us to prevent force sale of securities.

TLTRO is targeted long-term repo operation introduced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for liquidity support. However, risk aversion has become hard-wired in the credit market after a string of loan defaults over the past two years. TLTRO 2 on Thursday saw bid for and borrowing by banks of ₹12,850 crore, a little more than half of the ₹25,000-crore on offer.